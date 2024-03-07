Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Toro also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut Toro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.76. 385,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.16.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Toro will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

