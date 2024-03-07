Toro (TORO) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) is one of 51 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Toro to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71% Toro Competitors 26.75% 17.19% 8.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toro and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million $140.64 million 2.11 Toro Competitors $863.94 million $267.92 million 2.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Toro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.6% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Toro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro Competitors 202 1129 1594 37 2.49

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Toro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Toro competitors beat Toro on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Toro Company Profile

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

