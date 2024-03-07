Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 724,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,788. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

