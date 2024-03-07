Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 4,226 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 385,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,293. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

