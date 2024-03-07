Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 9,405 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,021 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,722 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,903 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.22. The company had a trading volume of 555,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.