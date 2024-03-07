Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. 285,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,521. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

