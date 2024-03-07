Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,268 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $34,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $166.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.66 and a 200 day moving average of $178.92. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Get Our Latest Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.