Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.62% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $47,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

