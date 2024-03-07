Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 7,111 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $30.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $917.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,755,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,479,086. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $919.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

