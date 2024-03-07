Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 928 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.1% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $60,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NFLX stock traded up $8.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $605.87. 740,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $624.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $541.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.17.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.