Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,849 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $110.20. 937,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,542. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

