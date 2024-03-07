Townsquare Capital LLC Has $16.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,122,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,436. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.