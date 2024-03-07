Townsquare Capital LLC Has $23 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,715 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $22,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 456,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.