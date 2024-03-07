Townsquare Capital LLC Has $25.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after acquiring an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,836. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

