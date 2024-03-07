Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 3,089,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,436,629. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,039 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.