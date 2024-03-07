Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 65,073 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 2.51% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $45,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,322,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

