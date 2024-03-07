Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 68,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,787 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,099. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

