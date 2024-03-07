Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $80.32. 2,432,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,195,018. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

