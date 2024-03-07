Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $190.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.46 and a 200 day moving average of $158.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.