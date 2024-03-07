Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 84,196 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFFree Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,196 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 8.08% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $70,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

