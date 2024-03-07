Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 84,196 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,196 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 8.08% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $70,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

