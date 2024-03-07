Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $284,269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after acquiring an additional 964,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $125,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Illumina Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.10. 310,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

