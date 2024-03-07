TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of TRU opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

