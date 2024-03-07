Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.12

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 18537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

About Tri-Continental

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 121,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

