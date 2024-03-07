Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.12

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 18537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
