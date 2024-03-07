Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.12

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 18537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.
Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.
Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Tri-Continental Company Profile
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
