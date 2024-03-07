Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.12

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 18537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Tri-Continental Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.