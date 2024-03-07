Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

TFPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

