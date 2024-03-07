TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $9.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

