TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s (TPVG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

TPVG stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 81,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

