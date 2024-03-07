Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732,801 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $440,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,719,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,842 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

