Truist Financial Corp Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $82.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.