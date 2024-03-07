TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TCRX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 10,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.87. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 28,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $140,978.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

