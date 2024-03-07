Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tucows Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $203.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Tucows has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 157.83%. The company had revenue of $86.96 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tucows by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tucows by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

