Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

TUP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.76. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

