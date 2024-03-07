Uniswap Price Tops $14.69 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $14.69 or 0.00021981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and $550.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00127335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008318 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000064 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

