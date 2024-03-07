United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 171854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $714.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

