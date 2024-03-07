UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $165,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 76,252 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.27. 1,817,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $440.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

