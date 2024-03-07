UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Announces $0.81 Annual Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance
UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.62.
About UPM-Kymmene Oyj
