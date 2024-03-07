UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Announces $0.81 Annual Dividend

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

