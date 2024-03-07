Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Raised to $3.60

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.70 to $3.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

URG stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director James M. Franklin sold 50,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $77,811.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,527 shares of company stock valued at $104,762 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

