USDX [Kava] (USDX) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.35 million and approximately $297,963.85 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,339.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00633136 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00158289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

