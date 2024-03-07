V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,485 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.50. 300,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

