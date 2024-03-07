V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,974,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,632 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,026,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 531,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

