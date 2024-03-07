Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after buying an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.