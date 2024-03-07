Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Cut by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
