Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.19. 229,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,900. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.88.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

