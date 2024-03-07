Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $12,406.91 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,737.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00618847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00127986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00055304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00216185 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00155677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,884,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.