Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Vestis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vestis

Insider Activity at Vestis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $72,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 5,401.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $56,431,000.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Vestis has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.