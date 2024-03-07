Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $12.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on DSP
Viant Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Company Profile
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viant Technology
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.