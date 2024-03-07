Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $12.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

DSP opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.59. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.