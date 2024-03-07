Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Head to Head Contrast

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and LogicMark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million ($0.49) -0.70 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.12 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10

Profitability

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicMark. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -84.33% -63.97% LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73%

Risk & Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vicarious Surgical and LogicMark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 4 0 0 2.00 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $0.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats LogicMark on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

