VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 589.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 286.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,146,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,271,000 after buying an additional 183,369 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 58.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 755,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 277,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 203,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.17 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.