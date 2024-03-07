Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AIO opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

In other Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.