Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:AIO opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $20.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
