Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

NCZ stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,876,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 628,053 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 4,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 251,438 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

