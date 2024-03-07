Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %
NCZ stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.17.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
